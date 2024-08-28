IPL 2025 Auction: 3 Players who can break Mitchell Starc's record of being most expensive cricketer

Follow us on Image Source : IPL/PTI Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Starc.

IPL 2025 Auction: The Indian Premier League 2026 is pretty far away from now but the buzz around the auctions has already started to hog the limelight. IPL is set to witness the mega auctions again after 2021 and the franchises will have a lot of work cut out for them to build a squad for the future.

There are a lot of discussions going around the auctions, the number of player retentions, the Right to Match cards and much more. Some franchises are even voicing their opinions against the mega auctions. Nonetheless, whenever the auctions take place, it is going to be a busy market for the players. Who will be the most expensive player? Who will go where? And much more.

Australia's Mitchell Starc created the record of being the most expensive player in the IPL auction history as he bagged a whopping amount of INR 24.75 Cr from the eventual winners Kolkata Knight Riders. Will we see the record being broken again? Let's see three Indian players who might break Starc's record in the upcoming auction.

Rohit Sharma: Indian ODI and Test skipper Rohit Sharma is no more the Mumbai Indians captain. He has been succeeded by homegrown Hardik Pandya at the top and the team's downfall following the move is no secret.

While there is nothing official, rumours were rife in the last season that Rohit might part ways with his franchise, with whom he has won five titles as captain. If he comes in the auction arena, don't count him out to not break Starc's record. He is the T20 World Cup-winning captain, bats in the aggressive way which is second to none and has the world of experience under his belt. An opener, an Indian and a leader.

Rishabh Pant: Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is another one to keep an eye on if he comes into the auction arena. While there is no confirmation on his departure from Delhi Capitals, media reports claimed that he might be released from his franchise. Pant had a great season in 2024 after his return to competitive cricket from the accident.

He has shown brilliance in the shorter format during the T20 World Cup 2024 too. He can bat from number three to six, can keep wickets and is an able leader. If he comes into the auctions pool, he might break Starc's record.

Mayank Yadav: Pace is pace. Mayank became synonymous with fiery deliveries, being thrown in at the batters in IPL 2024. The Lucknow Super Giants bowler holds the fastest ball of IPL 2024 - a 156.7 kph thunderbolt, he bowled against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mayank holds the record for the fourth fastest delivery ever in the Indian cash-rich league.

But his injury issues might raise a concern for LSG if they have to retain a handful of players. Mayank played only four matches in the tournament was ruled out of the last season with a side strain. If he is released anyhow, he might empty or put a dent in the purse of a franchise.