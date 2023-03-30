IPL 2023: Top 3 players who might play for last time featuring CSK's Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Thursday, March 30, 2023
     
Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2023 12:08 IST
MS Dhoni
Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni

All good things must come to an end, and this year's edition of IPL may see many veterans and legends of the game play for one last time. Here are the top three players who we might witness in action for the final time. 

MS Dhoni

Well, he doesn't need any introduction. Just that neither CSK nor IPL will ever be the same again once the big dog hangs his boots up for good. We have mentioned his numbers below for you, but those really don't define him. His legacy is far greater than these numbers will ever project. 

All signs point towards the fact that this year might as well be Dhoni's last, but with Maahi, you never say never. 

  • Innings: 206
  • Runs: 4978
  • Average: 39.19
  • Strike Rate: 135.19
  • 50s: 24
  • Best: 84*

Faf du Plessis

Faf has been a major part of the league for all these years, but since he doesn't play international cricket any more, and with age too not on his side, he may play his last season of IPL this year. 

If he can get RCB to a title-winning season, there won't be a better moment for him to hang up his boots, for the team has been yearning for that trophy for 15 years now. 

  • Innings: 109
  • Runs: 3403
  • Average: 34.47
  • Strike Rate: 130.58
  • 50s: 25
  • Best: 96

Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu has seen it all and done it all in IPL. At 37 years, this might be the last time we see Rayudu playing for CSK. It will also depend on the kind of season he has. If he can get around 400-odd runs, we may get to witness him for another year. 

  • Innings: 175
  • Runs: 4190 
  • Average: 29.09
  • Strike Rate: 127.12
  • 50s: 22
  • Best: 100*

IPL is set to open with a blockbuster clash between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans. 

