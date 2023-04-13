IPL 2023 Points table: Rajasthan Royals shoot up to number 1 spot, Chennai Super Kings stay out of top 4

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rajasthan Royals go on top of IPL 2023 points table

IPL 2023 Points table: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday made big gains in the points table of IPL 2023. RR defeated Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling encounter by 3 wickets to dethrone Lucknow Super Giants from the top of the standings and take the first spot. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are still out of the top 4 in the tally.

Before the match, Both RR and CSK had 2 wins in 3 matches. There was the top spot possibly up for grabs for the winner. RR were on the second spot, while CSK occupied the fifth. However, a loss to CSK has kept them on fifth but has sent RR to the pole position.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Rajasthan Royals - 4 (Matches), 3 (Won), 1.588 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 4 (Matches), 3 (Won), 1.048 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 3 (Matches), 2 (Won), 1.375 (Net Run Rate) Gujarat Titans - 3 (Matches), 2 (Won), 0.431 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings- 4 (Matches), 2 (Won), 0.225 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings - 3 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.281 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3 (Matches), 1 (Won), -0.8 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 3 (Matches), 1 (Won), -0.879 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3 (Matches), 1 (Won), -1.502 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 4 (Matches), 0 (Won), -1.576 (Net Run Rate)

Who has Orange Cap in IPL 2023?

The Orange cap continues to stay with Shikhar Dhawan, who has scored 225 runs in 3 matches in IPL 2023. David Warner is second on the list, having scored 209 runs in four matches. Jos Buttler has surpassed CSK batter Ruturaj Gaikwad to take the third spot, while Faf du Plessis occupies the fifth place.

Who has Purple Cap in IPL 2023?

Yuzvendra Chahal has now snatched the purple cap from Mark Wood following his 2 wickets in the game against CSK. Chahal has 10 wickets to his name, 1 more than what Wood has. Rashid Khan stands at the third spot with 8 wickets to his name. CSK bowlers Tushar Deshpande and Ravindra Jadeja follow them on fourth and fifth, respectively.

IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Shikhar Dhawan of PBKS - 225 Runs (3 matches) David Warner of DC - 209 Runs (4 matches) Jos Buttler of RR- 204 runs (4 matches) Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK - 197 Runs (4 matches) Faf du Plessis of RCB - 175 Runs (3 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 10 wickets (4 matches) Mark Wood of LSG - 9 wickets (3 matches) Rashid Khan - 8 wickets (3 matches) Tushar Deshpande- 7 wickets (4 matches) Ravindra Jadeja- 6 wickets (4 matches)

