IPL 2023: PBKS vs DC, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 64, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

IPL 2023: PBKS vs DC, Today Match Prediction - Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings face David Warner-led Delhi Capitals in the 64th match of IPL 2023 at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. 8th-placed PBKS and 10th-ranked DC will be up against each other for the second time this season and now the stakes are high for Punjab. Let's see how these two can fare against each other in their penultimate game of the league stage.

PBKS look for one final push

Punjab Kings have never qualified for the playoffs since 2014, the time they ended up as runners-up. They have been on the wrong side of the points table ever since and now still have a realistic chance of a top-four finish. PBKS have two games left and can go till 16 and big wins can surely make them a contender for a playoff spot. But it all begins today.

Punjab have been boosted by young Indian batters like Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma. The former made a stunning century in PBKS' last fixture against DC on May 13. He would be fresh from his exploits and can help his team again.

DC look to be party popper

However, it might be of some interest for DC to be party poppers today. PBKS were the same team that ended any of their qualification chances on Saturday. They might want to give some favour back.

But the Capitals' batters have been inconsistent this season. Only David Warner has over 300 runs for Delhi this season, while the second-best batter is Axar Patel, who bats in the lower middle order. The likes of Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, and Mitchell Marsh, all who bat up the order have less than 200 runs to their name each.

Pitch and weather conditions

This will be the first IPL match played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala after 2013. The pitch was re-laid here in 2022. These can be a bit alien conditions but historically, the surface does not help the batters. It has help for the fast bowlers but this might vary on this fresh strip.

The weather in Dharamsala is clear in the evening. There is rain predicted (41%) in the afternoon but it is not expected to play spoilsport during the game. The temperature is predicted to be cool 20 degrees.

Best batter Prediction: Shikhar Dhawan can be a batter to watch out for. He is the leading run-scorer among players from both the teams at this venue in T20s. Dhawan has hit 215 runs in 6 matches and has 2 fifties to his name with a highest score of 95*.

Best bowler Prediction: Nathan Ellis can be a bowler to watch out for. He was economical with the ball in Punjab's last game and also scalped 2 wickets. Ellis is the second leading wicket-taker for Punjab this season, behind Arshdeep Singh.

Match winner Prediction: Punjab Kings

