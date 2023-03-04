IPL 2023: MS Dhoni at number 4? Here is CSK strongest playing 11 featuring Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni

In what can well be MS Dhoni's last season as a player with CSK, the franchise is expected to go all the way once again and level with arch-rivals Mumbai Indians as far as title wins are concerned. With the 2023 season just under a month away, CSK are shaping up to be one of the most dangerous teams.

With all-rounders like Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, and Mitchell Santner in their line-up, this team can give any and every team a run for their money. One thing, however, that we might see this time around is MS Dhoni batting up the order. Ben Stokes, Jadeja, Dube, Santner and Chahar will be the batters the franchise will be betting on the finish things off, with Dhoni expected to play a slightly different role at number 4. Here is how the team is shaping up.

CSK Playing 11

Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

IPL 2023: CSK's Schdule

March 31, 2023 : Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

April 3, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

April 8, 2023 : Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

April 12, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

April 17, 2023 : Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

April 21, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

April 23, 2023 : Kolkata Knight RIders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

April 27, 2023 : Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

April 30, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

May 4, 2023 : Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

May 6, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai (3:30PM IST)

May 10, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

May 14, 2023 : Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

May 20, 2023 : Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3:30PM IST)

Squad: Chennai Super Kings

Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Ajinkya Rahane, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande, Ravindra Jadeja

