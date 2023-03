IPL 2023: Here is Mumbai Indians strongest playing 11 featuring Suryakumar Yadav, Jofra Archer

Follow us on Image Source : SA20 Jofra Archer

Mumbai Indians did not have a season to remember in 2022, but in 2023, the team look all set to take on any team. With the likes of Cameron Green, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, and Suryakumar Yadav in the batting line-up, the side looks as scary as they come. Before the season gets underway, here is a look at the strongest starting eleven of MI.

Mumbai Indians Playing 11 2023

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya

Rohit and Kishan will open the attack for MI, while Tilak Verma, owing to his exploits in the last season will bat at number 3. Suryakumar Yadav will be a no-brainer at number 4 and Tim David along with Cameron Green will assume the finishing duties, Green will also double in as a 4-over bowler and will lead the attack with Jofra Archer. Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya will take care of spin.

IPL 2023 Schedule For MI

April 2, 2023 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru

April 8, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai

April 11, 2023 – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi

April 16, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

April 18, 2023 – Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad

April 22, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai

April 25, 2023 – Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad

April 30, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai

May 3, 2023 – Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali

May 6, 2023 – Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai

May 9, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai

May 12, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai

May 16, 2023 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow

May 21, 2023 – Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai

Squad: Mumbai Indians

Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Jofra Archer, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, and Vishnu Vinod

Latest Cricket News