IPL 2023: MI vs GT, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 57, Top Performers, Probable XI

Mumbai Indians (MI) take on table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 57th Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) match at Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12. Mumbai Indians took a big jump in the points table with a stunning six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game while chasing a 200-run target. Rohit Sharma-led side is placed in the fourth position in the points table with six wins from 11 matches and a win against Gujarat will boost their chances for playoff qualification. Tilak Varma is available for the selection and is expected to draft into the playing XI if Mumbai Indians bat first on Friday.

Gujarat Titans stretched their lead to the top of the points table with a big 57-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. Shubman Gill smashed 94* and Wriddhiman Saha added 81 off 43 to post a big total of 227/2 and then Mohit Sharma took four wickets to restrict LSG to just 171/7 total. Hardik Pandya-led side comfortably tops the chart with 16 points from 11 games and enter this game as favorites, having won the first-leg fixture against MI by 55 runs on April 25.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 57

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal (Impact Player)

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma (Impact Player)

Pitch and Weather Report

The pitch at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium offers a batting-friendly surface with short boundaries. The average first innings score here is 169 runs after 107 IPL matches with teams batting second winning 58 games so far. However, the venue has witnessed five 200-plus totals in the last six innings in IPL 2023 so, any total will not be safe here on Friday.

There is no forecast for rain in Mumbai during the same time. Temperature is likely to hover around 33 degree Celsius during game time and will decrease to 30 towards the end of game time. There is a 0% of chance of rain during the match time.

Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Shubman Gill

The in-form opener smashed unbeaten 94 off just 51 with the help of 10 fours and four sixes against Lucknow Super Giants in the last game. Gill also recorded 56 off just 34 against Mumbai Indians in the last encounter between the two teams last month. He currently leads the scoring chart for Gujarat Titans with 469 runs from 11 innings at a strike rate of 143.42 and is third in the top-scorers chart in IPL 2023.

Best Bowler of the Match: Piyush Chawla

The veteran Indian spinner failed to get any wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last game but has been Mumbai's best bowler this season. Chawla was excellent against Gujarat Titans in the first-leg clash as he took two wickets and scored 18 off 12. He is competing for the Purple Cap this season with 17 wickets from 11 matches and is only four wickets behind leader Yuzvendra Chahal.

Who will win the Match: Gujarat Titans (GT)

