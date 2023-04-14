IPL 2023: KKR vs SRH, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 19, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2023: KKR vs SRH, Today Match Prediction - Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns against Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 19th match of IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After scripting a historic win over defending champions Gujarat Titans, KKR might be on a high and full of confidence. Meanwhile, the Sunrisers have evoked their hopes in IPL 2023 after a win over Punjab Kings in the previous match. KKR have 2 wins in 3 games, while SRH have won 1 in 3 outings.

Will Roy, and Litton fit in for KKR?

KKR have produced two-dominating wins in the season without some of their star players. They have roped in Jason Roy and Litton Das has returned after his national duties. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has performed well at the top and N Jagadeesan has just got the opportunity to open. Their four overseas have been Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and either Lockie Ferguson or Tim Southee. In this case, how will KKR fit someone like Roy?

Harry Brook yet to put his hand up, will SRH rope in Phillips?

The big ticket Harry Brook is yet to perform in the tournament with only 29 runs in three innings. He batted in the middle order in the first two games and opened in the last one. Meanwhile, Glenn Phillips played one game for SRH and was sidelined for Markram, who made a return. SRH have been boosted by Markram and Rahul Tripathi's form, while Abdul Samad has provided the finishing touches.

Best batter: Rahul Tripathi

SRH batter Tripathi has a good record at Eden Gardens as he has struck at 175. He was brilliant in the previous match and is likely to continue the good work.

Best bowler: Suyash Sharma

KKR's Suyash Sharma can be a bowler to watch out for. He made a memorable debut. Also, SRH have struggled against spin this season, with 12 wickets falling to spinners. They also have a right-handed loaded attack for Suyash to counter with his leg spin.

Pitch and weather report:

The pitch at Eden Gardens generally suits the batters. The boundary size is not too big. Pacers can get help in the start while spinners can get help later.

The weather is expected to be clear in the evening as there is no probability of rain. The temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees with no cloud cover too.

Match winner: Kolkata Knight Riders

