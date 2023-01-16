IPL 2023 | Former Indian player and national selector appointed in coaching staff of Punjab Kings

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI.TV Former Indian player and national selector has been appointed as Punjab Kings' spin bowling coach

IPL 2023 | Former Indian spin bowler and former national selector Sunil Joshi has been appointed as the Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings' spin bowling coach. The IPL franchise shared the development on social media. Joshi was earlier with the Punjab side as he was assistant to former head coach Anil Kumble in late 2019. Joshi left the job to take a role in India's National men's selection panel early in 2020.

Taking to social media Punjab Kings wrote, "We are excited to announce that former Indian left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi has been appointed as Punjab Kings Spin Bowling Coach. Sher Squad, let's give him a warm welcome!." The 52-year-old has also featured in the Indian cash-rich league as a player. He was earlier part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first two seasons in 2008 and 2009. Joshi played 15 Tests and 69 ODIs from 1996 to 2001.

The Punjab Kings side has undergone a series of changes. Australia's Trevor Bayliss was appointed as the new head coach of the side, while Wasim Jaffer has been brought back in his batting coach role. Also, South Africa's Charl Langeveldt is the bowling coach of the team. Apart from the support staff, the team has also made changes to the playing team. Recently, former captain Mayank Agarwal was released from the squad ahead of the mini-auction in December 2022. Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the captain of the team. Notably, Punjab Kings is among the few teams who have never won the IPL title. Their best outing came in 2014 when they played the final of the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Kings' side fell agonisingly close when they lost the summit clash by 3 wickets.

In the previous season of IPL, Kings failed to make it to the playoffs and finished at 6th spot. In the mini auctions for IPL 2023, Punjab Kings shattered the record of highest-paid player in IPL auctions, when they bought the English all-rounder for a staggering INR 18.5 crore.

