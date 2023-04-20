IPL 2023 DC vs KKR, Today Match Prediction - Who will win IPL Match 28, Top Performers, pitch & weather

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Capitals team

IPL 2023: DC vs KKR, Today Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 27th game of IPL at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday. While DC will want to register their maiden win at the tournament. On the other hand, KKR will want to bounce back from their previous loss.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 28

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

Full Squad -

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Abishek Porel(w), Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, David Wiese, Tim Southee, Jason Roy, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai

Pitch and Weather Report

The average 1st innings total in T20I match at this venue is 139. It decreases to 133 runs in the 2nd innings.The deck at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is favourable for batters. The pitch has a dry surface and it can be advantageous for spinners as the match progresses.

As for the weather, first of all, there is no chance of rain whatsoever, according to Accuweather. A cloud cover of 5% to 22% is expected throughout the match. The temperature will be around 26-30 Degrees Celsius during match hours. The fans should get to witness full 40 overs of action.

Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Andre Russell

Russell who has been impressive with his batting in the IPL seasons has performed underwhelmingly in the 2023 season. He is however expected to bounce back and prove lethal in front of the DC bowlers.

Best Bowler of the Match: Suyash Sharma

Suyash who made his IPL debut in this season has taken 6 wickets in the 4 matches played so far. He has a BBI of 3/30 against RCB and is expected to bowl brilliantly in the upcoming game against DC.

Who will win the Match: Kolkata Knight Riders

