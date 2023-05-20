IPL 2023: DC vs CSK, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 67, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DC vs CSK Match prediction

Delhi Capitals (DC) will target a consolation win when they face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 67th Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) match on Saturday, May 20. IPL 2023 nears to end with just four group-stage games remaining but three playoff spots are up for grabs. Delhi were the first team to get eliminated from the playoff race. But they produced an impressive 15-run win against Punjab Kings in their last game to move to the ninth position in the points table.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings missed out on a chance to top the points table as they lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in their last match. MS Dhoni-led side remain in the second position in the points table with 15 points in 13 matches, on a level with third-placed Lucknow Super Giants. A win will help them finish in the top two and avoid the Eliminator clash but a defeat might cost them a playoff qualification as Lucknow, Bangalore, and Mumbai remain in contention to clinch the second position.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 67

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Date & Time: Saturday, May 20, 3:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

DC vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar (Impact Player)

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Ambati Rayudu (Impact Player)

Pitch and Weather Report

The pitch at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium offers a balanced surface in T20 cricket with an average first innings score of 165. Delhi managed to score just 136 runs while chasing a 168-run target against Punjab Kings in the last match at the venue. Teams have failed to record a 200-plus total in six matches here with an average first innings score of 167. Delhi have managed to win just two games, both while chasing, in six matches here in IPL 2023.

There is no forecast for rain in Delhi during game time. Temperature is likely to hover around 40 degree Celsius during game time and will decrease to 39 towards the end of game time. There is a 0% of chance of rain during the match time.

DC vs CSK Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Devon Conway

Devon Conway scored crucial 30 off 28 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game and has been CSK's best batter this season so far. The Kiwi opener has been consistent to provide Chennai with positive starts with Ruturaj Gaikwad. He is leading the scoring chart for his team with 498 runs from just 12 innings at an average of 49.80 and a strike rate of 134.59. Conway played a memorable match-winning knock of 87 off 49 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 and will be looking forward to having a similar impactful knock in the upcoming game.

Best Bowler of the Match: Deepak Chahar

Delhi pitch normally favors the spinners but it's a different story this season. Pacers have taken 40 wickets to spinners 32 in six matches in IPL 2023. The surface will suit CSK's Deepak Chahar, who recently regained his match fitness. Chahar enters this game after taking three wickets for 27 against Kolkata in the last match. Chahar has taken seven wickets in IPL 2023, including two against Delhi Capitals in the first fixture on May 10.

Who will win the Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

