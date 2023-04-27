IPL 2023: DC player misbehaves with a woman at a party, franchise issues strict code of conduct

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are struggling in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season with five losses from seven matches. Things have just started to go well for them having won their last two matches but an off-field controversy has brought the team into the headlines now. According to a report in ANI, a Delhi Capitals player misbehaved with a woman at a franchise party and the team has issued a strict code of conduct post the controversial incident.

The strict code of conduct was issued after the Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this week. However, the incident of player misbehaving with a woman had happened a few days before the SRH vs DC clash. At the moment, there are no details of the incident that have come out but the punishments announced in the code of conduct are understood to be strictest.

According to the advisory released, if a player breaches a code of conduct then the franchise can impose fines and even terminate the IPL contract.

As for DC, they are currently at the bottom of the points table with only four points to their name. The team will be facing SRH at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 29 and will be looking to make it a hattrick of wins after such a poor start to the season. Perhaps, the Captials cannot afford to relax if they are to make it to the top four in the points table. Skipper David Warner was delighted after winning the last game against SRH and lauded the team as well while hoping that the team continues to win more games.

"The game throws us challenges, for us, it's great to get two points. Mukesh under pressure was amazing. Well done to him and the the two spinners, they've been our rock. These two are experienced bowlers, they are never going to let you down. From day one, he (Ishant) kept on telling me that was he ready. Unfortunately he was sick few games before but credit to him. He's worked very hard to get back into the IPL.

"To get an opportunity and to bowl upfront like he has, that's exceptional. We spoke about it at the end of 0 (wins) out of 5 (games), that teams have won before from there. Hopefully we can make it three in a row. We've got back-to-back games against Sunrisers, so we have to start again," Warner said.

