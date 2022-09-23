IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings refuse to trade Jadeja with Delhi Capitals - Reports

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravindra Jadeja in action for CSK

Ravindra Jadeja and his rumoured rift with Chennai Super Kings had earlier raised eyebrows on the all-rounder's inclusion in the team for IPL 2023. However, according to reports, CSK has refused to trade Jadeja with couple of teams.

Couple of teams including Delhi Capitals had approached the CSK management for trading Jadeja. But the management said that it has no plans to part ways with him, IANS reported citing Cricbuzz.

The reports further added that Gujarat Titans got requests for trade of Rahul Tewatia and R Sai Kishore but the IPL champions declined the offers.

The transfer/trade window is set to remain open till one week before the auction and will be re-opened after it.

Earlier, the former CSK captain had deleted all the Instagram posts of CSK from the year 2021 and 2022. There were also reports of Jadeja being unfollowed by the team's Instagram handle and of him unfollowing CSK on the social media platform as well.

The star all-rounder played with the franchise for many years and was retained for Rs 16 crore in the 15th edition of IPL. From being criticized for his captaincy and poor performance with the bat to stepping down as the skipper, Jadeja was in the news for the wrong reasons in IPL 2022.

The news of the possible ongoing rift spread among fans like wildfire. And led to different speculations on whether Jadeja will continue to play for the Yellow army or not.

In IPL 2022, Jadeja played 10 matches and made 116 runs with a high score of 26 and an average of 19.33. When it comes to bowling, he took five wickets and gave 248 runs in 198 deliveries that he bowled

