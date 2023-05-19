IPL 2023: Aiden Markram's statement for Umran Malik's omission raises eyebrows

Follow us on Image Source : AP Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost their ninth game of IPL 2023 on Thursday (May 18). RCB defeated them comfortably by 8 wickets courtest a brilliant ton from Virat Kohli in the 187-run chase. But more than the loss, SRH skipper Aiden Markram's statement for young speedster Umran Malik has raised a lot of eyebrows. Malik hasn't played for SRH since April 29 and last played against Delhi Capitals in the return fixture. He has missed four matches since then and there is no update from the franchise or team management regarding the player.

Markram distanced himself from the question regarding Umran Malik's omission at the toss before the SRH vs RCB game on Thursday. He mentioned that Umran is an X-factor bowler but conceded that he is unaware of what is happening with the youngster behind the scenes.

"Certainly, he's a player with the X-factor, bowls at 150 kph, but I don't really (know) what's about behind the scenes but he has a lot of X-Factor," Markram said while speaking at the toss. This statement from SRH skipper has raised a lot of eyebrows with many questioning how can a captain be clueless about a player not featuring in the playing XI.

Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan felt that SRH have not handled the young bowler well this season. "I felt Umran Malik has not been handled well by the franchise, (in) the way he should have been handled, (in) the way his services should have been utilised by SRH. That’s something which was evident. When you are talking about a young seamer, you are also looking at creating that environment and support. And, that guidance is required. Unfortunately that was not seen by SRH. That’s why he’s had a season like this," Zaheer said.

Notably, Umran Malik had won the 'Emerging Player of the Season' in IPL 2022 and he was also one of the retained players for SRH for INR 4 crore. He has picked four wickets in seven matches this season and hadn't picked a single wicket in the last three matches he played.

