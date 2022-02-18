Friday, February 18, 2022
     
IPL 2022: SRH assistant coach Simon Katich quits after franchise ignores pre-auction plans

Earlier, SunRisers Hyderabad was involved in a major controversy after they sacked David Warner as captain last season and then the batter was even ousted from the playing XI. Since the last season, Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin have also departed as coaches.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Melbourne Updated on: February 18, 2022 13:02 IST
File image of Simon Katich
Highlights

  • For the upcoming IPL season, former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody would be coaching the franchise.
  • In the mega auction held last week, SRH picked up the likes of Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen.
  • Kane Williamson will be leading the side in IPL 2022.

Former Australia batter Simon Katich has quit the Indian Premier League (IPL) SunRisers Hyderabad six months before the tournament starts. 

As per ANI, Katich decided to walk out after a disagreement on how the team was being managed and he also felt that the franchise disregarded the pre-auction plans. 

Earlier, SunRisers Hyderabad was involved in a major controversy after they sacked David Warner as captain last season and then the batter was even ousted from the playing XI. Since the last season, Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin have also departed as coaches. 

For the upcoming IPL season, former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody would be coaching the franchise and he had brought Simon Katich on board as the assistant coach. Kane Williamson will be leading the side in IPL 2022. 

In the mega auction held last week, SunRisers Hyderabad picked up the likes of Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen. 

SunRisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2022: Kane Williamson, Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

- Reported by ANI

