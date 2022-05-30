IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler stays the undisputed owner of Orange Cap

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Jos Buttler in an IPL match (file photo)

Jos Buttler has been monstrous with the bat this season. He has hammered 4 fifties and 4 centuries with 83 boundaries and 45 sixes.

Buttler who took the Orange Cap by scoring the most runs in the league at the initial stage of the league remained the undisputed owner of the cap. He received the cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

He smashed 863 runs in 17 matches with an average of 57.53. The wicketkeeper-batter also crossed the 700-run milestone in 15 matches.

Behind in the race for most runs hit in the 15th edition of the season are Lucknow Super Giants' skipper Quinton de Kock with 508 runs and KL Rahul with 616 runs in 15 matches.

In the final match, Buttler scored 39 off 35 balls but was sent back to the hut by Hardik Pandya.

Rajasthan Royal lost the final against Gujarat Titans but had a huge contribution by Buttler to lead the team so close to the title.