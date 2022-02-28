IPL 2022: Punjab Kings officially appoint Mayank Agarwal as captain

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mayank Agarwal in a file photo.

In the mega auction, Punjab Kings bought the likes of Dhawan, Bairstow, Shahrukh Khan & Rabada

Punjab Kings on Monday announced that Mayank Agarwal will assume the role of captain of the franchise for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League 2022.

Mayank has been an integral part of Punjab Kings since 2018. He has served as the squad's vice-captain and has also briefly captained the team last season.

Mayank Agarwal, Captain, Punjab Kings said: "I have been at Punjab Kings since 2018 and I take a lot of pride in representing this fantastic unit. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the team. I take over this responsibility with utmost sincerity, but at the same time, I believe my job would be made easier with the talent we have at the Punjab Kings squad this season. We have some vastly experienced players in our ranks, along with many talented youngsters who are keen to grab the opportunity and run with it."

"We have always taken to the field hoping to win the title and as a team, we will once again work towards this goal of lifting our maiden IPL trophy. I thank the team management for entrusting me with this new role of leading the side. I look forward to the new season and the new challenges it brings with it," he added.

In the mega auction, Punjab Kings bought the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Shahrukh Khan, and Kagiso Rabada.

Punjab Kings squad: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

