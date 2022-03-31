IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav joins squad ahead of their game against Rajasthan Royals

Follow us on Image Source : MI Suryakumar Yadav sweating it out in the gym after joining Mumbai Indian's squad for IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians star middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav joined the squad after recovering from a finger injury ahead of his side's clash against Rajasthan Royals on April 2. Mumbai suffered a defeat against Delhi Capitals in their first game of the edition.

Suryakumar Yadav had undergone rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore after suffering from a finger injury during India vs West Indies series last month. SKY had to miss MI's opening match due to the injury. The right-hand batsman was one of the four players retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL auction.

"Suryakumar Yadav exited his mandatory quarantine and joined the team (on Wednesday) for the gym session in the company of his mates Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, and Jasprit Bumrah... The mood in the camp is upbeat," MI said in a statement.

"The team underwent a strength and conditioning session yesterday under the watchful eyes of Paul Chapman. The session involved weight and fitness training, with the focus on working on core fitness and building strength."

In MI's opening match, Delhi Capitals made sure that they take full advantage of inexperience in the middle order. DC bowlers did not let MI put up a big score on board even after a great start by Ishan Kishan and captain Rohit Sharma. Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed were the chief architects of DC's exceptional bowling display while Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel sealed the game for DC with the bat.