IPL 2022: KKR's probable playing 11 vs RR; Knights to go in unchanged

Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to take on Rajasthan Royals on April 18 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

The Knights come into this match on the back of twin defeats. One against Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals, and the second against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Varun Chakravarthy was taken to the cleaners by Rahul Tripathi and Markram during the last game. The lack of more bowling options was clear as Shreyas Iyer had no choice but to bowl out Varun.

Let's look at the probable playing 11 for KKR for their match vs Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals.

Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakravarthy

Despite losing their last game against SRH, KKR in all probability will go in with the same eleven. Aaron Finch just had his first game last match, and the team management is expected to give him a long rope.

Venkatesh Iyer hasn't been at his best, but he provides a different dimension to the eleven. Nitish Rana, along with Andre Russell continue to be KKR's X-factors. Both of them had a great outing against SRH with Rana scoring a half-century, and Russell finishing with 49* with the bat and 2 wickets.

Shreyas Iyer would definitely like to contribute much more with the bat. He has aggregated 151 runs in 6 matches this season with the highest score of 54. These numbers are pretty low by his standards.

Aman Khan just bowled one over in the last match and got to bat just 3 deliveries. Nobody saw much of him last match, and he expected to retain his place in the eleven.

Varun Chakravarthy did have a bad game against SRH, but he does have a great record against Jos Buttler. Varun has prized Buttler out twice and has just given 12 runs in 8 deliveries.

Otherwise, the bowling attack looks good. Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, and Umesh Yadav will be regulars this season. So barring any injury, these players will always be in the eleven.