Thursday, April 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2022: Titans beat Sunrisers by five wickets as Rashid Khan wrecks havoc

IPL 2022: Titans beat Sunrisers by five wickets as Rashid Khan wrecks havoc

The Titans chased down a target of 196 in the last ball because to batting heroics of Rashid Khan (31 not out) and Rahul Tewatia (40 not out).

Aachal Maniyar Edited by: Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi Published on: April 28, 2022 0:02 IST
GT
Image Source : IPL

Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia celebrating GT's win

Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in their second match of this season's IPL.

The Titans chased down a target of 196 in the last ball because to batting heroics of Rashid Khan (31 not out) and Rahul Tewatia (40 not out).

The Titans ended at 199 for five in 20 overs.

Wriddhiman Saha made 68 off 38 balls at the top of the order.

Pace sensation Umran Malik's stunning figures of 5/25 his maiden five-for went in vain.

Earlier, invited to bat, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram smashed half-centuries and posted 195/6 for their team SRH.

Shashank Singh hit three successive sixes to Lockie Ferguson to score 25 runs off the final.

For the Titans, Mohammed Shami took three wickets for 39 runs while Alzarri Joseph and Yash Dayal got one apiece.

(Inputs from PTI)

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News