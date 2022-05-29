IPL 2022, GT vs RR Final: Riyan Parag gets trolled on Twitter for not being 'the best finisher' for RR

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Riyan Parag during IPL match

In the final clash between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, Riyan Parag's batting was underwhelming. He managed to score just 15 off 15 balls. In the first innings, the RR batting line-up collapsed, and Parag who earlier claimed that he could be the best finisher for Team India failed to score.

"I don't want to praise myself too much, but I think I can be the best finisher not just for Rajasthan Royals but for India in years to come. I have got the skill-set, I've got the all-rounder abilities and not just batting, fielding, and bowling as well," Parag had earlier said in an interview.

Netizens couldn't keep calm and trolled him for his game in the crucial match:

Parag has made 183 runs from 17 matches with an average of 16.64 in the 15th edition of IPL