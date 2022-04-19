IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match shifted to Mumbai due to COVID-19 cases

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Delhi Capitals suffered a setback after one player and four support staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed the change of venue for Wednesday's match between the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

As five members have tested positive in Delhi's clan, the match which was earlier scheduled to be played in MCA Stadium, Pune will now be played in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

The media release by IPL said that the decision was taken "to avoid any further incident due to any undetected case during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment."

The members who tested Covid-19 positive from DC are Patrick Farhat – Physiotherapist, Chetan Kumar - Sports Massage Therapist, Mitchell Marsh – Player, Abhijit Salvi – Team doctor and Akash Mane – Social Media Content team member. They are under isolation and will be tested on the 6th and 7th days and will only be allowed to be back into the bio-bubble if their tests are negative.

From April 16th onwards, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure.

However, if the Capitals don't clear RT-PCR tests on the morning of the game, then the match between DC and PBKS will be rescheduled.