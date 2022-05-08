IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Chennai vs Delhi match

Follow us on Image Source : IPL CSK to face DC in 55th match of IPL

IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match

Live Streaming details

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch DC vs CSK the 55th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the DC vs CSK the 55th Match of IPL 2022?

Sunday, 8th May

At what time does DC vs CSK the 55th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the DC vs CSK the 55th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Prashant Solanki, Subhranshu Senapati, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth

Delhi Capitals

Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Srikar Bharat