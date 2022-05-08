IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Chennai vs Delhi match

IPL 2022, CSK vs DC Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match
Live Streaming detailsWhere can you watch DC vs CSK the 55th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?
Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).
Where can you watch DC vs CSK the 55th Match of IPL 2022 online?
The match will be streamed live on Hotstar
When is the DC vs CSK the 55th Match of IPL 2022?
Sunday, 8th May
At what time does DC vs CSK the 55th Match of IPL 2022 start?
7:30 PM IST
Where is the DC vs CSK the 55th Match of IPL 2022 being played?
DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
Full Squad
Chennai Super Kings
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Prashant Solanki, Subhranshu Senapati, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth
Delhi Capitals
Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Srikar Bharat