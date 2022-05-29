IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony: AR Rahman explains the concept of his performance

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AR Rahman | File Photo

AR Rahman has put together a special tribute for the IPL 2022 closing ceremony that takes into consideration the 8 decades of Indian cricket that have redefined India.

Taking to Twitter, this is what Rahman had to say about his performance at the big night. He wrote, "Join me on a journey of the 8 decades of Indian Cricket that have redefined India at 75 as we pay the largest salute."

It's the night almost two months in the making, the night of the final. Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have defied all odds to be part of the momentous night, and it promises to be an absolute cracker.

But, before we dive deep into the action, the closing ceremony of the IPL is scheduled for 6:30 PM today, and other than AR Rahman, a lot of Bollywood celebs and cricketing legends are expected to grace the night.

From Ranveer Singh to Aamir Khan, this is the complete guest list of celebs and legends who are expected to be in attendance for the big night.

Ranveer Singh: The Bollywood heartthrob is expected to be at his energetic best, and will perform live at the event.

Aamir Khan: The veteran actor will be present to launch the trailer of one of his new films.

Other Celebs and cricketing names in attendance: