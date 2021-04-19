IPL 2021 | Will Kuldeep Yadav get a place in KKR's playing XI

Image Source : TWITTER/KKR File photo of Kuldeep Yadav.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has been trying to regain the rhythm since finding it hard to break into India playing XI, is hopeful that he will soon perform well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

KKR suffered a 38-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. After the team's second defeat in three matches, head coach Brendon McCullum also hinted at making changes in the final 11.

The left-arm spinner, who took 40 wickets in 45 matches in the IPL, in a special conversation with PTI Bhasha, said: "There are only three matches. I hope to get a chance in the team (final-11) soon and I will do well."

Kuldeep said that due to the inclusion of experienced spinner Harbhajan Singh in the team, he personally benefited a lot and he has become mentally strong.

"I have learned a lot after Bhajju Pa (Harbhajan) joined the team. I ask him many things. It is beneficial to have an experienced player with you. He tells me how to improve my skill as well as how to be mentally strong," he said.

Kuldeep, who has played seven Tests, 63 ODIs and 20 T20 Internationals for India, said that KKR is a complete side and will return strongly in the tournament soon. The franchise has further strengthened it by adding all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the squad along with Harbhajan.

"If you look at our team, the franchise has tried to meet all the requirements. The team includes experienced players like Harbhajan Singh and Shakib Al Hasan. Our team is strong, we also have experience in batting. We are like a whole team," he said.

When asked about the team's defeat in the last two matches, he said that his team had to bear the brunt of the idea of ​​finishing the match comfortably against Mumbai Indians.

"Against Mumbai Indians, we thought of taking the match to the last, then it proved to be wrong," he said. Sunrisers Hyderabad also made the same mistake in the first match against us. We felt that if we take the match till the end, we will win easily but it was very difficult to play big shot in the later overs in Chennai. ''

"Chennai pitch is slow and spinners are getting help here," he said. We had no idea of ​​the difficult conditions of the last over. The ball was coming to a stop and it was not easy for the new batsmen to score runs.

KKR's next match is against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Kuldeep admitted that Chennai's team is much stronger this time than last season.