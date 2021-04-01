IPL 2021 | Watch: MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina slug it hard in CSK training

Image Source : TWITTER/CSK File photo of MS Dhoni (left) and Suresh Raina.

With nine days to for the much-awaited IPL 2021 season, Chennai Super Kings senior players MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina were seen slugging it hard together during the franchise's training session in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

The video of the duo training together was posted by Chennai Super Kings on their Twitter handle; captioning it "07:03 Anbu Moments!". The duo could be seen going through various drills while also batting at the nets.

With Dhoni also stressing on resurrecting the CSK team from the scratch, the skipper and his deputy were also seen taking a keen interest in young Englishman Sam Curran's batting at the nets.

However, the next morning brought some bad news for the franchise as their Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood pulled out of this year's IPL in order to spend time with his family.

In an interview with Cricket Australia, Josh Hazlewood explained. The 30-year-old pacer said, "It has been 10 months, living at different times in the bio bubble. In such a situation, I want to take a break from cricket for a short time and, spend some time with family at home. I want to stay in Australia for the next 2 months at home. "

Hazlewood further said that he needs to be mentally and physically prepare for a gruelling international season and staying away from IPL this season will help him do that.

"Next is the winter season of cricket, in which we have to take a long tour of the West Indies. Then Bangladesh tour and then T20 World Cup. Ashes again. Meaning the next 12 months are going to be very busy. In such a situation, I want to give myself full opportunities to be mentally and physically prepared. So I decided to break away from IPL 2021," he said.