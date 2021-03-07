IPL 2021 schedule for Rajasthan Royals: Full fixtures, timing in IST, venues and all you need to know

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rajasthan Royals

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the entire fixture for the impending IPL 2021 season, slated to begin from April 9 in Chennai. Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions of the tournament, will begin their campiagn three nights later, when they take on Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals will play their first five games in Mumbai, the next four in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, followed by three in Kolkata's Eden Gardens and the last two in Bengaluru. Three of their league games have been scheduled early while the remaining 11 are in the evening slot.

Rajasthan inished bottom of the table last season wth six wins in the league stage. But ahead of this season, they released Steve Smith and Robin Uthappa and named Sanju Samson as their skipper while adding Chris Morris, who was roped in for a record price of INR 16.25 crores, to their squad along with all-rounder Shivam Dube and uncapped Chetan Sakariya. Their other notable signings include Mustafizur Rahman for INR 1 crore and England's Liam Livingstone for INR ₹70 lakh.

Here's Rajasthan Royals' full schedule for IPL 2021...

1. 12-04 – Mumbai – Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm

2. 15-04 – Mumbai – Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm

3. 19-04 – Mumbai – Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm

4. 22-04 – Mumbai – RCB vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm

5. 24-04 – Mumbai – Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm

6. 29-04 – Delhi – Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 3.30pm

7. 02-05 – Delhi – Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3.30pm

8. 05-05 – Delhi – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm

9. 08-05 – Delhi – Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm

10. 11-05 – Kolkata – Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm

11. 13-05 – Kolkata – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm

12. 16-05 – Kolkata – Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 3.30pm

13. 18-05 – Bangalore – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm

14. 22-05 – Bangalore – Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm.