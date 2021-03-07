IPL 2021 schedule for Mumbai Indians: Full fixtures, timing in IST, venues and all you need to know

Image Source : BCCI Mumbai Indians

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the entire schedule for the impending IPL 2021 season, scheduled to begin from April 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with the defending champion and five-time winner, Mumbai Indians, taking on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mumbai will play five matches in Chennai, four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru, and two at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Only three of their matches have been scheduled for 3:30 PM slot while rest 11 are in the evening slot.

Mumbai, who will be aiming for a hat-trick of trophy wins this season, bought back Australian bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile at INR 5 crore, and added New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham and Adam Milne to their pace-bowling group while roping in young South African cricketer Marco Jansen.

Here's the full IPL 2021 schedule for Mumbai Indians...

Match 1: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 9, Chennai, 7:30 PM

Match 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, April 13, Chennai, 7:30 PM

Match 3: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 17, Chennai, 7:30 PM

Match 4: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, April 20, Chennai, 7:30 PM

Match 5: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, April 23, Chennai, 7:30 PM

Match 6: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, April 29, Delhi 3:30 PM

Match 7: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, May 1, Delhi, 7:30 PM

Match 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, May 4, Delhi, 7:30 PM

Match 9: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, May 8, Delhi, 7:30 PM

Match 10: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, May 10, Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

Match 11: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Bengaluru, May 13, 3:30 PM

Match 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, May 16, Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

Match 13: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, May 20, Kolkata, 7:30 PM

Match 14: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, May 23, Kolkata, 3:30 PM