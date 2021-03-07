IPL 2021 schedule for Delhi Capitals: Full fixtures, timing in IST, venues and all you need to know

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10.

The DC, led by Shreyas Iyer, had an impressive run to their maiden final in tournament history in the previous edition.

The Capitals faced a loss to Mumbai Indians in the final.

Ahead of the IPL 2021, the DC made a number of recruitments in the auction -- the major being Australia's batsman Steve Smith and Team India bowler Umesh Yadav.

The side's opening game of the tournament will be played in Mumbai.

Here's the full list of fixtures of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021:

10-04 – Mumbai – CSK vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm 15-04 – Mumbai – RR vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm 18-04 – Mumbai – DC vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm 20-04 – Chennai – DC vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm 25-04 – Chennai – SRH vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm 27-04 – Ahmedabad – DC vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm 29-04 – Ahmedabad – DC vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm 02-05 – Ahmedabad – Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm 08-05 – Ahmedabad – KKR vs Delhi Capitals, 3.30pm 11-05 – Kolkata – Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm 14-05 – Kolkata – RCB vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm 17-05 – Kolkata – Delhi Capitals vs SRH, 7.30pm 21-05 – Kolkata – Delhi Capitals vs CSK, 7.30pm 23-05 – Kolkata – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 3.30pm.

As on Sunday, the BCCI's released schedule for the first four weeks till May 6 during which 33 matches will be played and not a single game has been slotted in Kolkata during the phase as there will be eight-phase state assembly elections in Bengal