IPL 2021 schedule for Delhi Capitals: Full fixtures, timing in IST, venues and all you need to know

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10.

New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2021 15:17 IST
Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10. The DC, led by Shreyas Iyer, had an impressive run to their maiden final in tournament history in the previous edition.

The Capitals faced a loss to Mumbai Indians in the final.

Ahead of the IPL 2021, the DC made a number of recruitments in the auction -- the major being Australia's batsman Steve Smith and Team India bowler Umesh Yadav.

The side's opening game of the tournament will be played in Mumbai.

Here's the full list of fixtures of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021:

  1. 10-04 – Mumbai – CSK vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm 
  2. 15-04 – Mumbai – RR vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm 
  3. 18-04 – Mumbai – DC vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm 
  4. 20-04 – Chennai – DC vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm 
  5. 25-04 – Chennai – SRH vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm
  6. 27-04 – Ahmedabad – DC vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm 
  7. 29-04 – Ahmedabad – DC vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm 
  8. 02-05 – Ahmedabad – Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm 
  9. 08-05 – Ahmedabad – KKR vs Delhi Capitals, 3.30pm 
  10. 11-05 – Kolkata – Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm 
  11. 14-05 – Kolkata – RCB vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm 
  12. 17-05 – Kolkata – Delhi Capitals vs SRH, 7.30pm 
  13. 21-05 – Kolkata – Delhi Capitals vs CSK, 7.30pm 
  14. 23-05 – Kolkata – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 3.30pm.

As on Sunday, the BCCI's released schedule for the first four weeks till May 6 during which 33 matches will be played and not a single game has been slotted in Kolkata during the phase as there will be eight-phase state assembly elections in Bengal

