IPL 2021: RCB's Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj land in Dubai ahead of second leg

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RCBTWEETS IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj land in Dubai ahead of second leg

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj landed in Dubai on Sunday, ahead of the start of the second leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The official Twitter account of the RCB confirmed their arrival.

"The news you’ve all been waiting for: King Kohli and Miyan Magic have joined the team in Dubai. Bring on #IPL2021," wrote the RCB.

Kohli and Siraj were a part of the Team India Test squad in Manchester, and were flown to the United Arab Emirates following the cancellation of the fifth and final match of the series against England.

The other IPL franchises have also been flying their players into UAE. Earlier, Mumbai Indians' contingent which was a part of the Indian Test squad landed on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals had also confirmed earlier today that their players -- Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Umesh Yadav -- landed in Dubai.

The RCB are currently 3rd in the IPL 2021 table with five wins in seven matches. They're level on points with Chennai Super Kings (2nd), but trail by NRR.

The second leg of the IPL will begin on September 19 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.