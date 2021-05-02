IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad statistical preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM In 13 encounters between both sides, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 7 while six went in RR's favour.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking the field for the first time under their new captain Kane Williamson in hope of reviving their fortunes against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Both the sides have had a similarly disappointing campaign in the tournament so far, and are unsurprisingly at the bottom of the table. While RR have two wins in six games, SRH have only managed to win once in as many matches.

As both the sides take on each other in bid to find some momentum, let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

Head to Head: In 13 encounters between both sides, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 7 while six went in RR's favour.

In the previous edition, the Rajasthan Royals emerged winners in the first leg, while SRH won a rather one-sided encounter in the return leg.

Most runs in RR vs SRH (among current squad)

Sanju Samson (RR) - 382 David Warner (SRH) - 241 Manish Pandey (SRH) - 215 Kane Williamson (SRH) - 148 Vijay Shankar (SRH) - 95

Most wickets in RR vs SRH (among current squad)