IPL 2021: PBKS opt to bat first vs SRH; Gayle dropped for Moises Henriques

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul has opted to bat first after winning the toss against David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 14 of IPL 2021 in Chennai on Wednesday. Punjab Kings made two changes for the game as Chris Gayle and Rylie Meredith make space for Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques.

Speaking after winning the toss, Rahul said the aim is to win couple of games and bring that belief back in the side.

"We will bat first. Pretty obvious decision, put the runs on the board and defend it," said the PBKS captain. "Two changes for us - Meredith and Jhye Richardson miss out; Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques in - we are petty clear, everyone has been given responsibilities - we're a new team this season, will take time for the roles to sink in for everyone. A couple of wins. the belief will be back."

SRH, on the other hand, bring some batting depth in the line-up as Kane Williamson was included in the side ahead of Mujeeb Ur Rahman while Abdul Samad missed out with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Kedar Jadhav.

"Everyone in this franchise are positive - need to learn from the mistakes, those little things in the game," said team's captain David Warner. "Kane Williamson is in, he replaces Mujeeb. Samad is out with a hamstring pull, Kedar replaces him, Manish misses out as well, replaced by Siddarth Kaul. Conditions over here are very different to what we encountered in Dubai last season. Need to bowl well and get back to winning ways."

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

