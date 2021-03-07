No home, away matches: IPL 2021 to be played on neutral venues for the first time

Image Source : TWITTER/IPL There will be no home and away matches in the IPL for the first time in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

The BCCI on Sunday announced the full schedule for the upcoming 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. The defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game of the season.

There have been a number of changes for 2021 edition of the tournament.

No home/away matches

For starters, there will be no home and away matches in IPL 2021. The whole tournament will be held at five venues across the country: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata.

The opening match between MI and RCB will be played in Chennai, and likewise, all the other teams will be playing the match at neutral venues.

Closed-door games

The IPL 2021 will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament. Recently, the India-England Test series marked the return of spectators in India, as the crowd was allowed in for the second, third and fourth Tests of the series.

Double-Headers

There will be a total of 11 double headers where 6 teams will play three afternoon matches & two teams will play two afternoon matches.