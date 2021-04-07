IPL 2021 | My performances will take care of themselves: Glenn Maxwell confident of good show this year

Image Source : TWITTER/RCB Glenn Maxwell

I want to have a positive influence of everything I do, said Glenn Maxwell ahead of the season opener between Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The big-hitting Australian also added that he would like to assist skipper Virat Kohli with his leadership skills.

In pursuit of maiden title, RCB got hold of Maxwell in the IPL 2021 Auction earlier this year. Despite a forgetful IPL season in the UAE, the all-rounder managed to attract a winning INR 14.25 crore bid from the Bangalore outfit.

Maxwell managed only 108 runs in 13 matches for Punjab Kings last season. He, however, is excited to share the stage this year with players like Kohli and AB de Villiers.

"I think my performances will take care of themselves. I want to have a positive influence of everything I do, be it attitude, helping out around the team, leadership wise helping out Virat when he needs it...

"I suppose with my experience, I think it's my 22nd trip to India... so with that sort of experience you have got to help out the rest of the group," Maxwell said in an interview posted by RCB on its YouTube channel.

"It's been a long time (dream of playing alongside Kohli and de Villiers). Obviously having known them very well off the field, played against them fair bit but finally, I got to play in the same team," Maxwell added.

RCB are one of the three active franchises in the Indian Premier League which are yet to lift the title. Last year, they reached the playoffs stage of the tournament but were defeated by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator.

Here is the full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2021: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahamad, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel.