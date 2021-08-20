IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings begin training in Dubai | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIIPL Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni

After completing their six days of mandatory quarantine on arrival in UAE, Chennai Super Kings have started training for the second phase of the 14th Indian Premier League (IPL) at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai.

Skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar and Robin Uthappa along with other members of the team arrived in Dubai on August 13.

The official Twitter handle of CSK shared pictures from their practice session.

The second half of the IPL 2021 will be held in UAE after the outbreak of COVID-19 in various team bubbles at Ahmedabad and New Delhi. IPL 2021, which was postponed in May in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 with an eye-riveting clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and eight in Abu Dhabi. Chennai is currently at second place in the points table with 10 points from seven matches.