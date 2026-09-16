Laura Wolvaardt matches Smriti Mandhana's legendary world record with century vs Zimbabwe

New Delhi:

In the third T20I against Zimbabwe, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt played a defining knock of 126 runs off 62 balls. With that, the modern-day legend equalled Smriti Mandhana’s record for most centuries in international cricket. The India international surpassed her during the Asia Cup and Wolvaardt now matched it again with an incredible effort.

It was also her fourth century in T20Is. She matched Chamari Athapaththu’s record for the most T20I centuries by a cricketer from a full-member nation. Overall, UAE’s Esha Oza tops the list with five tons to her name.

Meanwhile, Wolvaardt also registered her best T20I score in the match. Her previous highest score was an unbeaten 115 against Ireland in December last year. Against Zimbabwe, she surpassed that. She also recorded the highest individual T20I score recorded by a South African woman, moving past Shandre Fritz’s unbeaten 116 against the Netherlands in 2010.

During her stay at the crease, the 27-year-old also struck 16 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 203.22.

South Africa win by 80 runs

Wolvaardt’s stunning knock helped South Africa finish on 200/1. Karabo Meso complemented the captain’s innings with an unbeaten 50 off 51 deliveries as South Africa posted a formidable total in the first innings.

Zimbabwe’s chase quickly slipped away during the opening six overs. South Africa’s attack put the hosts in trouble as the Chevrons lost four wickets for 29 runs. They lost two more as Zimbabwe were reduced to 35/6 at one stage. Annerie Dercksen was the standout bowler for South Africa as she claimed her maiden five-wicket haul. She finished with figures of 5/15 as South Africa completed another convincing result in the series.

Wolvaardt was eventually adjudged the Player of the Match for her century. Meanwhile, with the win, South Africa lead 3-0 in the five-match series.

Zimbabwe Women (Playing XI): Nyasha Gwanzura, Lorraine Pemhiwa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Loreen Tshuma, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Loryn Phiri, Christine Mutasa, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda (c), Tendai Makusha

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Miane Smit, Nondumiso Shangase, Faye Tunnicliffe, Annerie Dercksen, Kayla Reyneke, Karabo Meso (wk), Seshnie Naidu, Eliz-mari Marx, Luyanda Nzuza, Ayanda Hlubi

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