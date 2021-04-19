IPL 2021 | Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja help CSK script resounding win, jump to second spot in points table

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chennai Super Kings

In the battle for consistency at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, it was Chennai Super Kings who emerged on top with a clinical 45-run win against Rajasthan Royals in their third game of the season to go to the second spot in the points table by virtue of a superior net run rate. Chennai hence became the second team to successfully defend their total at the Wankhede with Rajasthan, coincidentally being the losing team on both occasions.

Jos Buttler, with his 35-ball 49, threatened to take the game away from CSK single-handedly before a moment of brilliance from Ravindra Jadeja kicked off the Royals collapsed. Moeen Ali then removed David Miller, Chris Morris and Riyan Parag as Rajasthan fell from 87 for three in 11.1 overs to 95 for 7 in 14.3 overs.

Earlier in the evening, a cameo from Dwayne Bravo towards the end of the innings helped Chennai Super Kings post 188 for nine. CSK lost wickets towards the end with the batsmen going for big hits and also in the face of some good bowling by Royals.

Bravo (20 not out off 8 balls) smashed a huge six off the last ball of the innings from Mustafizur Rahman (1/37) to ensure the Super Kings got close to 190.

Faf du Plessis top scored with 33 off 17 balls as the CSK batsmen got starts but couldn't capitalise on them after being put in to bat.

Young Chetan Sakariya (3/36 from 4 overs) was the best bowler for Rajasthan while Chris Morris finished with 2/33 despite conceding 15 runs in his final over.

Dhoni, in his 200th match as CSK captain, came in to bat at No.7 but could not get going as quickly as he would have liked. He, however, managed two boundaries in his 17-ball 18 before being beaten by an off-cutter by Sakariya only to give a catch to Jos Buttler.

He survived a run-out chance and a few anxious moments in his brief knock.

Ambati Rayudu (27, 17 balls, 3 sixes) and Suresh Raina (18, 15 balls, 1 four, 1 six) added 45 runs in quick time for the fourth wicket before the former perished going for an attacking shot on the off-side off Sakariya.

Sakariya struck again a few balls later, getting Raina to hit one straight to Morris at mid-off as CSK slipped to 125 for fice in the 15th over.

Rayudu hit sixes off successive deliveries in Tewatia's second over, scoring 14 runs as he and Raina attempted to take advantage of the fifth and sixth bowlers (Tewatia and Riyan Parag) employed by Royals skipper Samson.

Tewatia had begun well by conceding only five runs in his opening over and got ride of Moeen Ali (26 off 20).

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's struggles continued as his attempt to hit his way out saw him miscue a pull only to see it lob to Shivam Dube off Rahman. He fell for 10 (13 balls, 1 four) after adding 25 runs for the first wicket with fellow opener du Plessis.

The South African showed intent and waded into Jaydev Unadkat in the fifth over, hammering three fours and one six before an ambitious shot brought his downfall off Morris' bowling.

