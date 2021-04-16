IPL 2021 | Ravindra Jadeja's fielding brilliance sends KL Rahul, Chris Gayle back in quick succession: Watch

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja accounts to be one of the best fielders in world cricket and his throw to run KL Rahul out was enough to prove his on-field ability. Known for pulling off some spectacular run-outs, Jadeja sent Rahul back to the dugout in the match against Punjab Kings on Friday.

In the third over bowled by Deepak Chahar, Punjab's Chris Gayle nudged the ball in front of the backward point and hesitated while taking a single. Rahul, batting on the other end, rushed to complete the single but Jadeja was quick enough to crack the stumps with a direct hit.

This was the 22nd time that Jadeja has effected a run-out, the most by any player in the IPL history.

Jadeja didn't stop there. In the fifth over, he grabbed a stunner to dismiss Gayle. In an attempt to slice a slower delivery towards the backward point, Gayle hit it to Jadeja and the all-rounder made no mistake to complete the diving catch.

After electing to bat first at the Wankhede, Chahar ran a wrecking ball through Punjab Kings' batting unit. The pacer bowled Mayank Agarwal (0) in the first over before picking the wickets of Rahul (5), Gayle (10), Nicholas Pooran (0) and Deepak Hooda (10).

Earlier, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field against PBKS. Both the teams decided to go with the same combinations of Playing XI.

"We will bowl first. We will get hit off good deliveries but it is important to assess as a bowler. Cricket is a mental game and adaptability is a key factor.

"Overall it's a mental game than the physical aspect. Looks a bit tacky and a bit more grass. Bit of dew settles down a bit and in the second innings as well, the first few overs are really crucial. We are playing the same team," Dhoni, playing his 200th match for CSK, said after winning the toss.