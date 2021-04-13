IPL 2021 | Hardik Pandya left astounded as Suryakumar Yadav smacks 99-meter six off Pat Cummins

Image Source : IPLT20.COM/TWITTER Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya

Taking Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers to the cleaners, Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav hammered a 99-meter six to notch up his first half-century of the ongoing IPL edition.

On the penultimate delivery of the 10th over bowled by pacer Pat Cummins, Suryakumar flicked it over deep square-leg for a gigantic maximum at Chepauk, leaving even his teammate Hardik Pandya amused.

Suryakumar was looking to launch another one into the stand in the next over but he miscued it and fell prey to Shakib Al Hasan. The right-hander lofted the ball into the sky but Shubman Gill was quick to cover ground from long on and take the catch. Suryakumar walked back after scoring a 36-ball 56, laced with 7 fours and 2 maximums.

After electing to bowl first, KKR had a good start, conceding just 37 in the first five overs. Cummins bowled the sixth over and leaked just five runs as Mumbai Indians managed to gather just 42 in the powerplay at the loss of Quinton de Kock's wicket.

For the Kolkata-based outfit, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan and Cummins picked a wicket each at the start. Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh opened the bowling, conceding just three runs at the start.