IPL 2021 | Hardik, Krunal Pandya donate 200 oxygen concentrators to rural parts of India

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians and India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday came forward to aid India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as he announced a donation of 200 oxygen concentrators to rural parts of the country.

Ahead of the match against Chennai Super Kings in Delhi, Hardik said that his family including elder brother Krunal have decided to provide help to rural areas where the medical infrastructure needs more support.

"We all understand the difficulty that our country is undergoing at this period of time. Gratitude to all the medical staff, frontline workers, and all the individuals who have come out and held their hands at such times to fight out the battle.

"Krunal, myself, and my mother - basically our entire family, we were finding ways at trying to help out. We decided to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India where I feel the medical infrastructure needs more support. We all understand it's difficult, we want to show our gratitude, support and just want to tell everyone that they're always there in our prayers," Hardik told host broadcaster Star Sports.

When asked about his batting preparations and performances so far in the ongoing IPL season, Hardik said, "Whenever I get an opportunity (when asked when one can see the original Hardik with the bat). It's a matter of time, I believe that the process is more important than the outcome.

"In sports, we do have ups and downs. Success and failures will not change my process, for me, every day is a new day, no matter if I score 0 or 100, it's a fresh start every time, I believe in the process and will wait for my opportunity."

KKR and Aussie quick Pat Cummins was the first among players to contribute, donating USD 50,000 to the PM Cares fund. Many players like Brett Lee, Sachin Tendulkar, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran, and Shikhar Dhawan have extended support to the country's battle against the unprecedented health crisis.

Australian cricket media (USD 4200/Rs 3.11 lakh), Rajasthan Royals (7.5 crores), Delhi Capitals (1.5 crores) have also made contributions through various NGOs.