IPL 2021 | Terrible mix-up with Rahul Tripathi leads to Eoin Morgan's diamond duck: Watch

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rahul Tripathi and Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Eoin Morgan had to walk back after a terrible mix-up with Rahul Tripathi in the game against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday at the Wankhede.

Morgan, who came in to bat when KKR was reeling at 54/3 at the halfway mark. However, his stay at the crease was rather a forgetful one as perished for a diamond duck.

On Chris Morris' delivery, Tripathi nudged the ball towards Morgan at the non-striker's end. The ball deflected towards the left of Morris after making contact with Morgan's willow. What followed was a terrible mix-up between the two KKR batsmen.

Tripathi started a run and Morgan also wasn't clear in making a call. Morris quickly grabbed the ball and dislodged the bails to inflict the run-out. Morgan also became the third IPL captain after Shane Warne and Gautam Gambhir to register a diamond duck in the tournament. After being put in to bat, KKR lost their fourth wicket in the form of Morgan.

Earlier, KKR started off in a sluggish way and added just 25 runs in the Powerplay. Opener Shubman Gill (11) got run out by Buttler while his ally Nitish Rana (22) fell prey to Chetan Sakariya. Sunil Narine also failed to leave his mark and departed after scoring 6 from 7 deliveries.

With just one win in their first four matches, KKR are sitting in the bottom half of the points table with two points.

"We are playing our second game at the Wankhede and we are better off knowing the conditions. The game that is played here suits our game and hopefully, we can rectify them today. It was a great game of cricket," Morgan had said at the toss.