IPL 2021 | Looking to learn from AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli: RCB's new recruit Glenn Maxwell

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said he is looking forward to learning from two of the batsmen in the world, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, with his stint at the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Maxwell added that he wants to bring energy to the team.

Speaking to the media in a virtual interaction on Thursday, a day before RCB open their 2021 season against Mumbai Indians, the Aussie said, "It has been nice to slip straight into the squad. These guys have been welcoming and I have come in unnoticed. I feel like I can bring some energy. Every team I play for, I play with enthusiasm and with energy."

"I am always looking to learn from the best (AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli). They are the best not just in T20 cricket but also world cricket. I'd like to watch them go about their business," added the Aussie all-rounder.

"I am looking forward to this season and hopefully we can go a couple of steps further than last year."

Both skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers said that Maxwell's inclusion will help the team. "We are lucky to have him in our side. Exciting times we have ahead," said Kohli.

"Excited to be with players like Maxi who I have been following for quite some time," said De Villiers