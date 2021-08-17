IPL 2021: Kyle Jamieson eyes RCB stint to fine-tune 'T20 skillsets' ahead of World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Virat Kohli and Kyle Jamieson

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson is looking to fine-tune his 'T20 skillsets' in the second phase of the Indian Premier League in UAE. Jamieson had picked up nine wickets in seven matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first half of IPL 2021.

New Zealand will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in their Super 12s match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26.

"t certainly gives us, (and) me a little bit of a head-start in terms of getting used to those conditions and those grounds," Jamieson was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "It's nice to have a block of T20 cricket going into the World Cup and, like I said, just a good chance to practice some T20 skillsets in the venues we're going to be playing on."

On his first tour to India, Jamieson adapted to the sluggish Chennai conditions, bowling off-cutter, and leg-cutters into the pitch to restrict the opposition. Asked about his learnings from the first half of the tournament in India, he said, "I think it was good to have the first block of T20 cricket and, I guess, you are constantly reviewing that and try and see what the plans are at certain stages of the game, certain conditions, different grounds, different batters."

"I guess there's no specifics around that sort of stuff. But just being involved around T20 cricket for a period of time, sort of, allows you to get into that sort of a mode," he added.