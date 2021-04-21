IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings statistical preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM In 24 matches between both sides, Chennai Super Kings hold an upper hand over Kolkata Knight Riders with 15 victories.

A buoyant Chennai Super Kings, fresh from two convincing wins in their last two matches, will take on struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

While CSK have got two wins in three matches, KKR have won just one out of their three matches and are looking out of sorts.

KKR began the IPL 2021 season with a win but lost the next two matches. Their batting has flopped and they have been guilty of throwing their wickets away.

As the two sides meet each other on Wednesday, let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the clash.

Head to Head: In 24 matches between both sides, Chennai Super Kings hold an upper hand over Kolkata Knight Riders with 15 victories. MS Dhoni's men have also dominated over the KKR in the past two seasons, winning three out of four games against the Men in Purple.

In the last season, however, both sides won a game each. In the first leg, Knight Riders emerged victorious by 10 runs. In the return match, Dhoni's side won on the last ball of the match with a six, beating Kolkata by six wickets.

Most runs in KKR vs CSK (among current squad)

Suresh Raina (CSK) - 736 MS Dhoni (CSK) - 482 Andre Russell (KKR) - 270 Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 220 Ambati Rayudu (CSK) - 154

Most wickets in KKR vs CSK (among current squad)