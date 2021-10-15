Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR: Blow for Kolkata as Rahul Tripathi hit with injury scare

Kolkata Knight Riders' batter Rahul Tripathi limped off the field in the seventh over of the innings during the 2021 Indian Premier League final against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Tripathi, the hero for KKR in their Qualifier 2 game on Wednesday, looked in pain as he sat down near the boundary line as a physio attended him.

The nature of the injury is not known yet.

The 30-year-old Indian batter hit the winning six during Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. After the KKR lost six quick wickets in the 136-run chase during the ending stage of the innings, Tripathi slammed Ashwin for a six on the fourth delivery of the final over.

Earlier, KKR captain Eoin Morgan had won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams remained unchanged from their respective wins in the Qualifiers.

After winning the toss, Morgan said, "The wicket looks good and there's some dew around. We are gonna give it everything tonight."

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, who is playing his 300th T20 match, said that he too would have elected to bowl first. "Initially it (ball) stops a bit and as the game goes on it settles down. Toss is uncontrollable and we are prepared for both."