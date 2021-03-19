IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals unveil new jersey ahead of upcoming season

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals, the finalists of the previous season of IPL, unveiled their new jersey ahead of the new edition of the tournament.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday launched their official jersey for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The new jersey continues to be dominated by blue and red. It is in a darker shade of blue and graduates to lighter tones. In addition to tiger stripes across the jersey it also includes red tiger claws on the sides.

"Delhi's fans have stood by the team through ups and downs, so it is imperative for us to make them feel special. To take the fan experience to a different level, we also organised a photoshoot for the select fans in the new jersey, just like we do for the players. We are glad to have given them a memorable experience. It's also a very proud moment for all of us at GMR to see the group's logo on the arm. We cannot wait for the league to kick off, I wish the team all the very best," said chairman and co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi.

"The new jersey looks trendy, which is in sync with our team -- a vibrant, young side ready to take on a challenge, and the tiger claws make a strong statement," said DC director and interim CEO Vinod Bisht.

The Delhi Capitals reached their maiden IPL final in the previous season of the tournament, but faced a crushing loss to Mumbai Indians who won a record fifth title.

Shreyas Iyer will continue as the captain of Delhi Capitals in the new season. The side made a number of recruitments in the IPL auction last month -- most notably Australia's Steve Smith and England's duo of Tom Curran and Sam Billings.

The franchise also signed India's Umesh Yadav.

The IPL begins on April 9 and DC's first match will be against Chennai Super Kings on April 10.