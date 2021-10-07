Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS: Will Suresh Raina be dropped? Robin Uthappa likely to retain place in XI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star batsman Suresh Raina was forced to miss the side's previous game against Delhi Capitals due to a knee injury. Robin Uthappa, who hadn't made an appearance for the Chennai franchise since joining them ahead of the 2021 season, made his debut in yellow, as a result.

However, it might be possible that the Chennai Super Kings may leave Raina on the bench for the game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) even if the left-hander fully recovers from his injury.

The CSK batsman, fondly called 'Mr IPL' due to his exploits in the tournament over the years, has failed to recreate his magic in the yellow jersey this season. Uthappa, who came at number 3 in CSK's game against Capitals, scored run-a-ball 19 and wasn't particularly impressive, but the CSK team management might be willing to give the right-handed veteran batsman another go.

Raina's struggles

Raina averages 17.77 in the IPL 2021 so far, having scored only 160 runs in 12 matches. In the UAE leg, his numbers are worse as the batsman failed to cross double-figure mark in three matches.

His highest score in the second leg of the tournament was an unbeaten 17, which came against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here are Suresh Raina's stats in IPL 2021 so far:

Matches Runs Average 12 (In IPL 2021) 160 17.77 5 (In UAE leg of IPL 2021) 37 9.25

With an average of only 9.25 in the UAE leg so far, it shouldn't be a surprise if Raina is left out of the game against PBKS.

The Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the playoffs and are almost assured of a top-2 spot in the final standings. Thus, the game against Punjab Kings is largely inconsequential for the side. This will allow Dhoni to tinker with the lineup and provide Uthappa with another opportunity to audition for a role in the middle-order as the tournament approaches its business end.