CSK vs PBKS IPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction, Today Match playing XI, Fantasy XI, Match Streaming details

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to finish the group stage on a high when they meet the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their final group stage game of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

CSK, which started the UAE leg with four wins on the trot, faced a couple of setbacks with defeats to Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. The PBKS, meanwhile, are all but out of the race for the playoff stage, with 10 points in thirteen games and the second-worst NRR of the four teams competing for the last spot in the final four.

As both sides meet in Dubai, let's take a look at the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2021 Predicted XI and the Dream11 fantasy tips.

Predicted XI

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood

PBKS: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Even as PBKS are undergoing yet another inconsistent season, KL Rahul continues to remain the side's top performer. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who also leads the side, is currently the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2021 with 528 runs in 12 matches so far.

Batsman: Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Mayank Agarwal made a strong return to the PBKS XI after missing a couple of game for the side due to injury. Aiden Markram has also been the only consistent performer for the Punjab franchise in the middle-order. Gaikwad, meanwhile, is second to Rahul in the Orange Cap race, being only 7 runs behind the PBKS captain.

All-Rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Moises Henriques, Dwayne Bravo

Jadeja is undoubtedly the biggest match-winner for the Chennai Super Kings, and has been in splendid form in the UAE leg. Dwayne Bravo was rested in a couple of games by the CSK side -- however, as we move into the business end of the tournament, CSK would expect Bravo to pick up his form. Moises Henriques got an opportunity in the last game as a replacement for the injured Fabian Allen and impressed with his performance (3/12 and 12*).

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh

Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur endured a poor outing in their previous game against RR but continue to remain their frontline Indian pacers. Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh, meanwhile, have enjoyed decent outings for the PBKS in the UAE leg so far.

PITCH REPORT

Dubai pitch is eroding by the day with anything above 160 won't be easy to chase down. Bowlers, with pace variations, often excel in such conditions while slow bowlers have often contained runs in the middle overs.

WEATHER REPORT

The weather will remain hot and humid with the temperature fluctuating between 28-30 degrees Celsius during the evening game.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the IPL 2021 CSK vs PBKS Match 53 Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.