IPL 2021 | CSK vs MI: Top 'El Clasico' matches between the two heavyweights

Following an unexpected COVID-19 stoppage, the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to resume with a mouth-watering clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.

The most successful IPL franchise is set to take on an experienced Chennai outfit, guaranteeing fans a rip-roaring "El Clasico".

Mumbai Indians, who have three wins from seven games, will look to get over the trend of starting slow in the tournament and add another IPL trophy in their cabinet. Chennai, on the other hand, eye a successful campaign, having endured a dreadful last season in the UAE. The "Dad's Army" seem to have found the winning combination this time as they are sitting second on the points table with five wins from seven matches.

As both the heavyweights renew their celebrated rivalry to kick-start the IPL resumption on Sunday, we look back at the five best encounters between the two sides.

1. IPL 2019 Final

A thrilling finish in the final between MI and CSK -- it doesn't get better than this for any cricket fan. Rohit Sharma's men clinched the title by the narrowest of margins to add a fourth IPL trophy under their belt.

With Shane Watson's impressive batting show, it looked like the Chennai outfit would easily to a modest 150-run target. But things changed quickly when Lasith Malinga was handed the ball to bowl the last over. The Sri Lanka veteran gave away only seven runs in his over, steered his side to a sensational victory.

2. The Kieron Pollard show - IPL 2021

Any side would fancy their chances of winning the game after posting 218 on the scoreboard. However, Mumbai Indians again proved why they've got plenty of match-winners in their camp. Chennai managed to post 218/4 in their 20 overs, with Faf du Plessis hitting half-century, Moeen Ali notching up 58, and Ambati Rayudi hitting 72 off just 27 deliveries.

However, Kieron Pollard changed the match singe-handedly, smashing 87 from 34 balls and hitting eight sixes and six fours. The West Indies' icon's pulsating show swayed the match in Mumbai's favour as they won the match with four wickets in hand.

3. Dwayne Smith heroics - IPL 2012

Mumbai Indians recorded a last-ball win to defeat Chennai, with Dwayne Smith orchestrating the run-chase in a difficult situation. Chasing 175, Mumbai started well with half-centuries from Sachin Tendulkar (74) and Rohit Sharma (60).

The equation, however, became 14 from three deliveries as MI faltered during the chase. Smith hammered a six and two fours to wrap up a sensational win for the franchise.

4. Dwayne Bravo to the rescue - IPL 2018

Chennai Super Kings fans were glued to the television to watch their franchise return to the IPL after a two-year hiatus. One of the most consistent franchises, however, was in troubled waters, down to 118 for 8 at the end of the 17th over.

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo chipped in with a vital 68 from 30 deliveries but it all boiled down to the last over. Bravo was dismissed at the end of the penultimate over, leaving Chennai with six runs to score in the final six deliveries. Kedar Jadhav, who had been retired hurt, stepped in the middle to take his side to a one-wicket win.

Bravo has always been a vital part of Chennai's setup and the Caribbean icon rose to the occasion when his side was in an awkward situation against Mumbai.

The Chennai outfit was tattered and threadbare at the end of the 15th over, with the scoreboard reading 106/7. However, "Player of the Match" Bravo made things easier for CSK, who clinched the match by one wicket with one delivery to spare at the Wankhede stadium.