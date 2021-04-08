IPL 2021 | CSK CEO addresses MS Dhoni's future with franchise

Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIIPL CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath has addressed the speculations about the 2021 season being Dhoni's final season in the yellow jersey.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. He ended the speculations over his IPL career in CSK's last match of the previous edition, when he confirmed that he had no intentions to hang his boots in the tournament.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath has now addressed the speculations about the 2021 season being Dhoni's final season in the yellow jersey.

"See, I don’t think it is going to be his final year," Viswanath said in a conversation with Indian Express.

"This is my personal view and I don’t think we are looking at anybody now."

Dhoni has already retired from international cricket.

CSK had a tumultuous 2020 season in the IPL, where they finished a worst-ever seventh in the table. The side was rocked by early setbacks in the edition, as their key batsman Suresh Raina pulled out abruptly before the tournament.

In addition, batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad and pacer Deepak Chahar tested positive for COVID-19 before the start of the tournament as well.

One of the side's mainstays throughout the years, Shane Watson retired from franchise cricket after the 2020 season.

Ahead of the new edition, CSK welcomed international stars Moeen Ali and Cheteshwar Pujara, who they bought in the IPL auction.